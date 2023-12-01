FORECAST: Clouds stick around for the weekend, bringing scattered showers by Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds and mild air stick around for the weekend

Scattered showers arrive Sunday morning

Higher shower chance early Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spotty showers will continue for some of us tonight with a mainly cloudy sky. Lows will only drop into the 40s early Saturday morning as gusty winds settle down through the overnight hours.

Clouds will stick around on Saturday with a small shower chance mainly south of Louisville during the day. Highs will top out in the 50s in the afternoon.

Shower chances will rise a bit late Saturday night into early Sunday as our next disturbance in the atmosphere moves through. This shower activity and the clouds will keep lows from dropping past the 40s early Sunday morning.

Scattered showers will be around early Sunday, with drier weather prevailing Sunday afternoon despite clouds and 30 MPH wind gusts. Highs will be in the 50s once again on Sunday.

Monday brings a higher shower chance as a disturbance swings in from the west early in the day. There is an outside chance of a snowflake or sleet pellet mixed in with this since cold air will be arriving as well, but this should be mostly rain by and large.

A smaller scattered shower chance is here on Tuesday but we’ll dry things out by the middle and end of next week as warmer air moves back in.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.