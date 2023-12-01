Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cloudy, wet, and cool into the weekend

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cloud cover and patchy drizzle sticks around for the rest of our Friday
  • Short break from the rain for Saturday, clouds continue
  • Breezy with more rain for Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Low clouds, drizzle and gusty winds will rule this Friday afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the 50s.

A few spotty showers are possible overnight, but most will see drier conditions and cloudy skies. Temperatures slide into the 40s and low 50s by Saturday morning.

Clouds remain overhead on Saturday. While most will remain dry, areas south of the Parkways could see a few showers tomorrow afternoon. Expect highs in the 50s.

Cloudy skies stick around Saturday night as additional showers move into the area. Lows in the 40s.

Stay close to the forecast updates for additional updates and changes.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE Midday Weather - Friday, December 1, 2023

