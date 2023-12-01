Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS vaccinating students after chickenpox outbreak at elementary school

JCPS nurses and medical staff were on hand Friday to vaccinate for chickenpox and up to six other diseases.
By Sean Baute
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There have been three cases of chickenpox diagnosed at Klondike Lane Elementary.

It’s enough for JCPS to qualify it as an outbreak, so they’re getting ahead of things.

JCPS nurses and medical staff were on hand Friday to vaccinate for chickenpox and up to six other diseases.

District Health Manager Eva Stone says these clinics are hugely important for the one in five students who aren’t up to date on vaccinations, some of which are district requirements.

”The truth is there just aren’t that many places for students in Louisville, particularly children living in poverty, to get vaccines,” said Stone, “and kids who don’t have health insurance even get charged an office visit, so we’re trying to make sure we have things in place within the district that can make sure every child has access.”

Stone says the winter months will inevitably lead to more spread of communicable diseases.

It’s important to take proper precautions like washing hands, covering cough and staying home to avoid contracting of spreading contagious illnesses like cold, flu, COVID, pneumonia and in this case chickenpox.

