Leak found after major water line break in Corydon, boil water advisory still in effect

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - The town of Corydon has an update on the major water line break that left hundreds of residents without water.

The leak was found on Thursday at 11:45 p.m. along Poolside Drive. The pipe was reportedly nine feet deep and had a five foot split in it.

According to a Facebook post from the southern Indiana town, water was going going straight down into a cave or sinkhole.

Settlers Trave has service restored on Friday around 1 a.m. and crews flushed mains for an additional hour.

The town’s government said the boil water advisory is still in effect until all bacteria tests are cleared.

