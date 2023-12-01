Contact Troubleshooters
Leak found after major water line break in Corydon, boil water advisory still in effect

(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST
CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - The town of Corydon has an update on the major water line break that left hundreds of residents without water.

The leak was found on Thursday at 11:45 p.m. along Poolside Drive. The pipe was reportedly nine feet deep and had a five foot split in it.

According to a Facebook post from the southern Indiana town, water was going going straight down into a cave or sinkhole.

Settlers Trave has service restored on Friday around 1 a.m. and crews flushed mains for an additional hour.

The town’s government said the boil water advisory is still in effect until all bacteria tests are cleared.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

