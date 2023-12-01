Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lexington planning commission gives final approval to 2045 comprehensive plan

(Lincoln Property Company/The Webb Companies/ARCADIS)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s planning commission gave final approval to the city’s 2045 comprehensive plan.

The plan was created to guide growth in the city over the next five years.

That plan includes the expansion of the city’s urban service boundary, which has been a controversial issue this year.

RELATED:

Right now, a master plan for the 2,700 acres that will be added to the boundary is being created.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police seized two shipping containers from this farm in Scott County, Indiana Wednesday
Military surplus equipment possibly connected to additional Jamey Noel search warrants
GE Appliance Park
LMPD says reports of active shooter at GE Appliance Park building were false
Russell Griffin was arrested Tuesday for an illegal transaction with Mason Johnson involving a...
Second arrest made in connection to former Nelson County corrections officer accused of murder, kidnapping plot
Tracy Davenport (Clark County Jail)
New arrest warrant issued for Tracy Davenport in Clark Co., tied to drug arrest in New Jersey
In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the Bardstown Police Department asked for the public’s...
Bardstown Police seek public help in hunt for theft suspect

Latest News

Dim sum starts at Nami, named one of top 50 new restaurants in US
Celebrity Chef Edward Lee’s new restaurant will have dim sum style brunch every Saturday and...
Dim sum starts at Nami, named one of top 50 new restaurants in US
Warning signs of hypothermia include uncontrollable shivering, drowsiness, slurred speech,...
Behind the Forecast: How hypothermia can harm... even in mild weather
rain generic
FORECAST: Rainy to end the workweek
UofL volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly
Cards come back for win after dropping the first set to Wright State