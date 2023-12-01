Lexington planning commission gives final approval to 2045 comprehensive plan
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s planning commission gave final approval to the city’s 2045 comprehensive plan.
The plan was created to guide growth in the city over the next five years.
That plan includes the expansion of the city’s urban service boundary, which has been a controversial issue this year.
RELATED:
- Lawsuit challenging Lexington boundary expansion thrown out
- Lexington community members weigh in on plans to expand urban services boundary
- Dozens voice opinions on Lexington’s controversial urban services boundary expansion
- Lexington council approves controversial expansion to urban service boundary
Right now, a master plan for the 2,700 acres that will be added to the boundary is being created.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.