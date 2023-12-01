LMDC brings in thousands of donations for Toys for Tots

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This time of year brings out the spirit of giving from every part of Wave Country and on Friday, that was felt heavily at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

The Department said thousands for its annual Toys for Tots drive from employees and those in the community.

There were so many toys that eventually they lost count of how much was donated.

Chief Jerry Collins said that no matter how much you can give, every donation makes a difference.

“Do what you can,” he said. “This is going to brighten someone’s day on Christmas morning. If you can donate one toy or a couple dollars, come on down to the donation spot and make it happen.”

Chief Collins said they make sure to have fun with the event each year and enjoy competing to collect more donations than anyone else.

