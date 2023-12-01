Contact Troubleshooters
Long-time Kentucky State Representative announces plan to run for Metro Council

LRC Photo
LRC Photo(WKYT)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A long-time Kentucky State Representative announced he plans on trading his current seat for one on the Louisville Metro Council.

Kevin Bratcher of District 29 will seek the seat vacated by Metro Council Member, Robin Engel. Engel, who served District 22 announced he was not seeking re-election.

Bratcher has served in the Legislature since 1997 but said he believes he will have a greater impact on the city of Louisville by serving on the council.

“I have enjoyed every minute of my long tenure representing southern Jefferson County in Frankfort,” Bratcher said. “But I believe I can be more effective working on local issues needed to make my community of Fern Creek [and Louisville] a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Some of the issues he said he’d like to focus on included planning and zoning, fighting crime and improving local infrastructure.

Chris Lewis has filed to run for Bratcher’s legislative seat for Kentucky’s 29th House District. Lewis most recently worked for Engel and has worked at Metro Council for over 17 years.

“I’ve dedicated my career to public service,” Lewis said. “I look forward to putting that experience to work for the people of this community in Frankfort.”

