Louisville Bats kicking off holiday season with 12 Days of Batsmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Bats are kicking off the holiday season with nearly two weeks of giveaways, promotions and sales for fans.

The 12 Days of Batsmas has begun and will run through Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Each day has a new and exclusive offer like player autograph giveaways, team store sales and ticket promotions. There will be free shipping on all orders from the Bats Team Store, according to a release.

Giveaways will be exclusive to the Bats’ Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) pages. Fans will be asked to sign up via a link to enter a drawing.

All of the promotions and giveaways will be revealed at 10 a.m. each day. Fans should note that a giveaway or offer is only valid on the day it’s announced.

