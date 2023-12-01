Louisville non-profit helping the incarcerated celebrates 10 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville non-profit is celebrating 10 years of helping people who have been incarcerated get back on their feet.

The Prisoner’s Hope Initiative hosted a “breakfast for hope” Friday morning at the UofL Conference Center on Whittington Parkway to mark the milestone and raise money to assist its ongoing mission of helping the incarcerated.

The Prisoner’s Hope works with people that are either going into prison, are currently incarcerated or who recently got out.

“We’re at about a 70% success rate and so the way we scale is success is that are staying involved in the community, staying plugged into the church, they’re paying child support, they’re staying plugged into their mentor,” Darryll Davis, The Prisoner’s Hope director, said. “Many of them come back to give. Some of those here today.”

Davis said The Prisoner’s Hope has assisted about 1,200 people over its decade of service.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.