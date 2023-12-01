Louisville Parks and Recreation annual golf passes for 2024 on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Parks and Recreation’s annual golf passes for 2024 are now available for purchase, according to a release.

The seven-day unlimited play pass, which is good for unlimited play during weekends and holidays at all 10 Louisville Parks and Recreation courses, is $500. A five-day Monday through Friday pass is $425.

Each annual pass covers green fees for the 2024 calendar year, Jan, 1 through Dec. 31. Officials said dynamic pricing may apply at courses during peak times for carts as well.

New annual pass holders will have to visit the golf desk in the park department’s administrative building in Joe Creason Park for photo identification. During the week of Dec. 4 through 10, officials said golf passes will be sold at Cyril Allgeier Community Center due to the USA Cyclocross race being held at Joe Creason Park.

Those who want to buy a pass can click or tap here to buy one online, call (502) 574-7275, or by visiting the golf desk Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.