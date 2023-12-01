Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Parks and Recreation annual golf passes for 2024 on sale

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Parks and Recreation’s annual golf passes for 2024 are now available for purchase, according to a release.

The seven-day unlimited play pass, which is good for unlimited play during weekends and holidays at all 10 Louisville Parks and Recreation courses, is $500. A five-day Monday through Friday pass is $425.

Each annual pass covers green fees for the 2024 calendar year, Jan, 1 through Dec. 31. Officials said dynamic pricing may apply at courses during peak times for carts as well.

New annual pass holders will have to visit the golf desk in the park department’s administrative building in Joe Creason Park for photo identification. During the week of Dec. 4 through 10, officials said golf passes will be sold at Cyril Allgeier Community Center due to the USA Cyclocross race being held at Joe Creason Park.

Those who want to buy a pass can click or tap here to buy one online, call (502) 574-7275, or by visiting the golf desk Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police seized two shipping containers from this farm in Scott County, Indiana Wednesday
Military surplus equipment possibly connected to additional Jamey Noel search warrants
Russell Griffin was arrested Tuesday for an illegal transaction with Mason Johnson involving a...
Second arrest made in connection to former Nelson County corrections officer accused of murder, kidnapping plot
GE Appliance Park
LMPD says reports of active shooter at GE Appliance Park building were false
Tracy Davenport (Clark County Jail)
New arrest warrant issued for Tracy Davenport in Clark Co., tied to drug arrest in New Jersey
In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the Bardstown Police Department asked for the public’s...
Bardstown Police seek public help in hunt for theft suspect

Latest News

Bud Jenkins
Police make arrest in string of Subway burglaries
This time of year brings out the spirit of giving from every part of Wave Country and on...
LMDC brings in thousands of donations for Toys for Tots
Varicella (chickenpox) vaccine.
JCPS vaccinating students after chickenpox outbreak at elementary school
The Prisoner’s Hope has assisted about 1,200 people over its decade of service.
Louisville non-profit helping the incarcerated celebrates 10 years