Louisville prepares to take on Florida State for ACC Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAVE) - UofL football has a chance to play spoiler when they take on No. 4 Florida State for the ACC Championship this Saturday in Charlotte.

When the Cards step on the field at Bank of America Stadium, they’ll have already made program history by competing for the ACC Championship for the first time ever.

UofL made it to the conference title game in new head coach and Louisville native Jeff Brohm’s first season at the helm and has had one of the best starts in program history. His team is 10-2 and on the brink of a possible second visit to the Orange Bowl.

For the players, it’s the thrill of a lifetime, but they’re not taking the opportunity in front of them for granted.

“When coach Brohm came in, we knew the city would back us even more and just from day one, they always preached to us that we’ve got to have that championship mentality,” sophomore TJ Quinn said. “At the same time, it’s a one game season. So we just took it game-by-game and we kept winning.”

“It means everything to us to get to this point,” senior Bryan Hudson added. “Coach Brohm and his staff have done a great job, obviously, this season. We knew the potential we had but they did a great job of taking us week to week (and) continuing to improve us as a team all throughout the year. So it means everything to us to get to this point.”

Despite taking the Cards to their first ever ACC Championship game, Brohm didn’t win ACC Coach of the Year. That honor went to the man he’ll be coaching opposite of Saturday, FSU’s Mike Novell.

The Seminoles are unbeaten heading into the title game.

