Man pleads guilty to fatal crash in Fern Creek last year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has pleaded guilty in connection to a deadly crash on Bardstown Road in Fern Creek last year.

Kobe Stanton pleaded guilty to “failure to stop and render aid” and “operating a vehicle with an invalid license.”

While driving a Chevy Malibu in April 2022, Stanton swerved into the right shoulder, hitting and killing a pedestrian. The judge sentenced him to two years probated for a period of five years.

