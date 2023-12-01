Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man pleads guilty to fatal crash in Fern Creek last year

Kobe Stanton pleaded guilty to “failure to stop and render aid” and “operating a vehicle with an invalid license.”
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has pleaded guilty in connection to a deadly crash on Bardstown Road in Fern Creek last year.

Kobe Stanton pleaded guilty to “failure to stop and render aid” and “operating a vehicle with an invalid license.”

While driving a Chevy Malibu in April 2022, Stanton swerved into the right shoulder, hitting and killing a pedestrian. The judge sentenced him to two years probated for a period of five years.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell Griffin was arrested Tuesday for an illegal transaction with Mason Johnson involving a...
Second arrest made in connection to former Nelson County corrections officer accused of murder, kidnapping plot
Bullitt County homicide scene.
Identity of 42-year-old woman found dead on side of the road in Bullitt County released
Glen's Auto Clinic
Early morning fire destroys auto body shop near Shepherdsville
Teen killed on Gene Snyder Freeway was AWOL from child welfare facility
Jeffersonville residence
Troubleshooters: Additional search warrants executed in connection to Jamey Noel investigation

Latest News

When the Cards step on the field at Bank of America Stadium, they’ll have already made program...
Louisville prepares to take on Florida State for ACC Championship
Frank Jones III
Arrest made in connection with July homicide in Deer Park neighborhood
Tracy Davenport (Clark County Jail)
New arrest warrant issued for Tracy Davenport in Clark Co., tied to drug arrest in New Jersey
Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg
Mayor Craig Greenberg says he won’t sign the Anti-Displacement Ordinance
A grand jury has returned an indictment for Dominique Thompson, charging him with the...
Grand jury indicts suspect for shooting LMPD Officer Brandon Haley