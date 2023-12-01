Contact Troubleshooters
Name of 20-year-old killed in shooting near Dixie Highway released

Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser.
Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man shot and killed near Dixie Highway, just south of the Valley Station neighborhood, has been identified as a 20-year-old man.

According to a coroner’s report, James Brown Jr. was killed in the 6300 block of Sydney Renee Way on Wednesday.

This story may be updated as information becomes available.

