Name of 20-year-old killed in shooting near Dixie Highway released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man shot and killed near Dixie Highway, just south of the Valley Station neighborhood, has been identified as a 20-year-old man.

According to a coroner’s report, James Brown Jr. was killed in the 6300 block of Sydney Renee Way on Wednesday.

This story may be updated as information becomes available.

