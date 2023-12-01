Contact Troubleshooters
Oldham teacher reassigned over ‘inappropriate communication’

By Natalia Martinez
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - An Oldham County teacher has been reassigned for allegedly having inappropriate communication with a student.

The communication was not abusive or sexual in nature, the district confirmed.

David Buday, who taught at Oldham County High School is now working at the Central Office, the district’s website shows.

The district did not specify what the communication entailed but did confirm it was unprofessional and deemed a reassignment.

The district provided the following statement:

“Oldham County Schools sees the safety and welfare of students entrusted to its care as its first and foremost responsibility. As part of that responsibility, OCS prohibits any inappropriate communications between staff and students, regardless of how harmless the communication is intended to be. Even the appearance of impropriety is to be avoided and all staff are trained on this pillar of school safety.

Though Mr. Buday was not found to have engaged in any action constituting abuse or neglect by the Cabinet for Families & Children, and though our internal investigation found no communications which were ‘sexual’ in nature, the communications brought to the attention of the Superintendent were nonetheless unprofessional and inconsistent with the Professional Code of Ethics for Kentucky Certified Personnel. Thus, the Superintendent reassigned Mr. Buday and directed him to engage in further safe schools training.”

