PARC offering seasonal discount on garage parking to downtown Louisville visitors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For those planning to spend time in downtown Louisville leading up to the holidays, the Parking Authority of River City is offering a seasonal discount on parking.

On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in December, downtown visitors can enjoy a special daily parking rate of $3 by prepaying for parking at parcdaypass.com.

“I encourage residents and visitors to come see our beautiful downtown lit up this holiday season,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “We are thrilled to announce this initiative to make these incredible downtown events even more accessible for everyone in Louisville.”

The program covers the following PARC locations and destinations:

Jefferson Street garage – Whiskey Row

8th/Main Street garage – Museum Row

Market Street garage – Derby City Gaming and the West Market Street corridor

Louisville Gardens garage – Jefferson Square

Seelbach garage – 4th Street Live/4th Street corridor

