Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

PARC offering seasonal discount on garage parking to downtown Louisville visitors

By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For those planning to spend time in downtown Louisville leading up to the holidays, the Parking Authority of River City is offering a seasonal discount on parking.

On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in December, downtown visitors can enjoy a special daily parking rate of $3 by prepaying for parking at parcdaypass.com.

“I encourage residents and visitors to come see our beautiful downtown lit up this holiday season,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “We are thrilled to announce this initiative to make these incredible downtown events even more accessible for everyone in Louisville.”

The program covers the following PARC locations and destinations:

  • Jefferson Street garage – Whiskey Row
  • 8th/Main Street garage – Museum Row
  • Market Street garage – Derby City Gaming and the West Market Street corridor
  • Louisville Gardens garage – Jefferson Square
  • Seelbach garage – 4th Street Live/4th Street corridor

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police seized two shipping containers from this farm in Scott County, Indiana Wednesday
Military surplus equipment possibly connected to additional Jamey Noel search warrants
Russell Griffin was arrested Tuesday for an illegal transaction with Mason Johnson involving a...
Second arrest made in connection to former Nelson County corrections officer accused of murder, kidnapping plot
GE Appliance Park
LMPD says reports of active shooter at GE Appliance Park building were false
Tracy Davenport (Clark County Jail)
New arrest warrant issued for Tracy Davenport in Clark Co., tied to drug arrest in New Jersey
In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the Bardstown Police Department asked for the public’s...
Bardstown Police seek public help in hunt for theft suspect

Latest News

Louisville Bats kicking off holiday season with 12 Days of Batsmas
Dim sum starts at Nami, named one of top 50 new restaurants in US
Celebrity Chef Edward Lee’s new restaurant will have dim sum style brunch every Saturday and...
Dim sum starts at Nami, named one of top 50 new restaurants in US
UofL volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly
Cards come back for win after dropping the first set to Wright State