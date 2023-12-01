Police make arrest in string of Subway burglaries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last month, WAVE News shared the story of a Subway restaurant that was targeted multiple times by the same burglar.

READ MORE: Downtown Subway location sees series of break-ins

Bud Jenkins is now behind bars, and it’s not the only location he supposedly targeted. Court documents show Jenkins is now being charged with the Subway burglaries, as well as other burglaries at other stores in the Louisville Metro.

Some of the stores include a Dollar General on West Oak Street that police say was burglarized three times.

He’s being held at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections right now on a $20,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.