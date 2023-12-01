Potholes on the Gene Snyder are wreaking havoc for drivers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several potholes on the Gene Snyder are terrorizing drivers on their daily commutes, leaving some with blown tires.

If you drive on the Gene Snyder Freeway, you know a big part of it is a construction zone right now including the right south bound lane just after the Middletown exit.

And drivers are now paying the costs themselves for riding on those roads.

Some drivers say the roads are giving them headaches as they have seen damage on their cars and leaving their pockets hurting.

Sometimes riding over potholes can seem unavoidable..

”The moment I saw the pothole I knew I was in trouble,” said Greg Sokoler.

This was the case for Sokoler while he was heading to an appointment Thursday afternoon. He said was driving southbound on the Gene Snyder directly after the Middletown and Eastwood exit when he says he ran into trouble.

”There was one pothole that was pretty gnarly, I hit that, and then saw the next one behind it and it was a really deep crater, couldn’t avoid it,” Sokoler explained. “Went right into it and popped my right tire, knew it when it happened and I was like uh oh.”

He checked his tire pressure gauge and saw it painfully drop to zero as his tire slowly leaked air.

But to really understand how rough the potholes truly are, the WAVE News team decided to check it out ourselves.

The impact shook the whole car and when you ride over the potholes you can truly see and hear the dangers.

”One false move, one overcorrection there you are going into the wall, you’re going into the other wall,” Sokoler said.

He says the construction zone made the situation even scarier as there wasn’t much space to pull over and Sokoler even says that he wasn’t the only victim.

”I know for a fact that I wasn’t the first that day. When I pulled off there was another car in front of me that had a wrecker picking them up with the same thing, they had a popped tire because of the exact same pothole,” said Sokoler. “And when I got to the dealership they said I was the second car that day with the exact same issues.”

But who has to pay for this damage? Drivers are spending hundreds of dollars to fix the damage from the roads the city is in charge of but Sokoler hopes to work with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to resolve the issue.

”Thankfully there was some resources there on how to use phone numbers to call through Louisville Metro and how to get the receipt or the estimate and submit it and cross your fingers from there hopefully,” Sokoler said.

WAVE News reached out to KYTC about the damage and their PR company C2 Strategic responded with a statement saying:

“That area is in the I-Move Kentucky project area. There are three spots in that area in which the concrete has broken beyond repair. Work is happening this weekend to implement a split of the southbound lanes on I-265 in that area. The worst two spots with broken concrete will be eliminated after traffic is switched because we will be moving traffic away from that area. The final spot, which is the least of the three, will have the concrete removed and replaced with asphalt next week.”

To learn more about their planned traffic split, you can visit the I-Move Kentucky website.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.