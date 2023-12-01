Contact Troubleshooters
Sacred Heart students pack truck for Appalachia Gift Drive

(WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sacred Heart Academy students organized and loaded a truck of Christmas presents for the 28th annual Sr. Brendan Appalachia Gift Drive on Friday.

About 900 gifts were collected campus-wide from all students at Sacred Heart Schools. Students spent Friday morning blessing and packing the gifts, which include books, balls, and toys.

The truck will be driven to Kermit, West Virginia to assist hundreds of families through Christian Help of Mingo County’s Santa Shop. Sacred Heart Academy students will help distribute those toys.

For the first time in history, the gift drive was organized by a club. The Valkyries for Appalachia club is solely dedicated to helping these families.

Isabel Gonzalez cofounded the club after seeing the need in Mingo County.

“Some kids, they don’t have electricity; they don’t have running water. Just basic things that people take for granted here, they don’t have,” she explained. “So it’s really awesome that they get to have these great Christmas gifts for Christmas every year.”

Families there will also receive meal baskets for the holidays.

