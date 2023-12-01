Second suspect arrested for shooting into Clarksville Police chief’s house

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police in Sellersburg arrested a second suspect on two counts of attempted murder after someone fired shots into the Clarksville Police chief’s home in September 2022.

A year ago, detectives arrested a 16-year-old for shooting into Chief Mark Palmer’s house and almost exactly a year later, detectives say James Louis Wall, 18, has been arrested in connection with that case as well.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, Wall faces one count of criminal recklessness with a firearm. Those are the same charges the 16-year-old was charged with a year ago.

The arrest comes after a year-long investigation involving over 20 subpoenas and search warrants and numerous interviews.

Wall is at the Clark County jail awaiting his arraignment.

