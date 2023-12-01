Suspect arrested after crash that killed 10-year-old indicted for murder, other charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tymetrius Walter, the suspect who crashed a stolen car into a bystander’s vehicle, killing fifth-grader Jake Luxemburger, has been indicted for murder and other charges.

The indictment was delivered by a grand jury on Nov. 17 and Walter was arraigned on Nov. 30.

There are 10 counts in the indictment: one count of murder, one count of assault, first degree, one count of receiving stolen property totaling $10,000 or more, one count of wanton endangerment, first degree, one count of fleeing or evading police, first degree, one count of no operators - moped license, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of reckless driving and one count of speeding more than 26 mph over the speed limit.

During an emotional preliminary hearing for Tymetrius Walter in Oldham County in September, Kentucky State Police Trooper Zach Napier said Walter was traveling in excess of 115 mph at times during the pursuit that ended in Luxemburger’s death.

The case was then sent to the grand jury that delivered the 10-count indictment.

Walter is being held at the Oldham County Jail on a $1.5 million cash bond. It’s not clear when he will appear again in court.

