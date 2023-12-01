Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Two children hit by car in downtown Lexington

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two children are recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in downtown Lexington.

Police say the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Friday on West Second Street near Bruce Street.

Witnesses told WKYT they heard a thump and then someone yelling for help.

School officials say a 91-year-old driver had hit a 42-year-old man, his 5-year-old son and their 6-year-old neighbor. All three were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

We’re told the children are kindergarten students at Harrison Elementary School, just down the street.

Officers are looking into what caused the crash. No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police seized two shipping containers from this farm in Scott County, Indiana Wednesday
Military surplus equipment possibly connected to additional Jamey Noel search warrants
GE Appliance Park
LMPD says reports of active shooter at GE Appliance Park building were false
Russell Griffin was arrested Tuesday for an illegal transaction with Mason Johnson involving a...
Second arrest made in connection to former Nelson County corrections officer accused of murder, kidnapping plot
Tracy Davenport (Clark County Jail)
New arrest warrant issued for Tracy Davenport in Clark Co., tied to drug arrest in New Jersey
In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the Bardstown Police Department asked for the public’s...
Bardstown Police seek public help in hunt for theft suspect

Latest News

rain generic
FORECAST: Cloudy, wet, and cool into the weekend
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! 12/1
Weekend Update
SnowTALK! 12/1
Zoneton Fire Protection District debuts fire truck for Santa
Leak found after major water line break in Corydon, boil water advisory still in effect