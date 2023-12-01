Two children hit by car in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two children are recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in downtown Lexington.

Police say the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Friday on West Second Street near Bruce Street.

Witnesses told WKYT they heard a thump and then someone yelling for help.

School officials say a 91-year-old driver had hit a 42-year-old man, his 5-year-old son and their 6-year-old neighbor. All three were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

We’re told the children are kindergarten students at Harrison Elementary School, just down the street.

Officers are looking into what caused the crash. No charges have been filed.

