UC basketball player hit by car, coach says

The newly renovated Fifth Third Arena hosts its first home Bearcats game Thursday night at the University of Cincinnati.
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A University of Cincinnati basketball player was struck by a car Thursday, according to the men’s basketball coach.

Simas Lukosius, a 6-foot-8 junior from Lithuania, was hit by a vehicle and sustained bruises on his leg, Wes Miller said.

The car that hit him had a broken windshield, Miller added.

Lukosius will be evaluated Friday morning.

Listed on the UC roster as a guard and forward, Lukosius has averaged 8.7 points, 3.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds through six games this season. He’s fifth on the team in minutes played.

Lukosius played his first two seasons at Butler before transferring to UC this year.

UC plays Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday at Fifth Third Arena.

