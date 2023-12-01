Zoneton Fire Protection District debuts fire truck for Santa

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A holiday tradition is once again ready to bring Santa Claus to Bullitt County neighborhoods.

The Zoneton Fire Protection District got help decorating the truck from inmates at the Bullitt County Detention Center.

It took about four days to put more than 100,000 lights on the truck this year.

Santa will be cruising around in his fire truck for a total of 14 days this year.

