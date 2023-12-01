Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Zoneton Fire Protection District debuts fire truck for Santa

A holiday tradition is once again ready to bring Santa to Bullitt County neighborhoods.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A holiday tradition is once again ready to bring Santa Claus to Bullitt County neighborhoods.

The Zoneton Fire Protection District got help decorating the truck from inmates at the Bullitt County Detention Center.

It took about four days to put more than 100,000 lights on the truck this year.

Santa will be cruising around in his fire truck for a total of 14 days this year.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police seized two shipping containers from this farm in Scott County, Indiana Wednesday
Military surplus equipment possibly connected to additional Jamey Noel search warrants
GE Appliance Park
LMPD says reports of active shooter at GE Appliance Park building were false
Russell Griffin was arrested Tuesday for an illegal transaction with Mason Johnson involving a...
Second arrest made in connection to former Nelson County corrections officer accused of murder, kidnapping plot
Tracy Davenport (Clark County Jail)
New arrest warrant issued for Tracy Davenport in Clark Co., tied to drug arrest in New Jersey
In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the Bardstown Police Department asked for the public’s...
Bardstown Police seek public help in hunt for theft suspect

Latest News

A holiday tradition is once again ready to bring Santa to Bullitt County neighborhoods.
Zoneton Fire Protection District debuts firetruck for Santa
Greenberg letter on Anti Displacement Ordinance 1
Mayor Craig Greenberg's letter on Anti-Displacement Ordinance
Tracy Davenport (Clark County Jail)
New arrest warrant issued for Tracy Davenport in Clark Co., tied to drug arrest in New Jersey
A grand jury has returned an indictment for Dominique Thompson, charging him with the...
Grand jury indicts suspect for shooting LMPD Officer Brandon Haley