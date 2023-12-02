1 dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Shively Saturday morning.

Shively police said around 4 a.m. officers were called to the 2500 block of Rockford Lane. When they arrived, they found a car that had crashed into a utility pole.

Spokesperson for Shively PD Jordan Brown said the driver, a woman in her early 20s, was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital where she is expected to survive.

Shively police are investigating the cause of the crash.

