Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

1 dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Shively

(Source: KNOE)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Shively Saturday morning.

Shively police said around 4 a.m. officers were called to the 2500 block of Rockford Lane. When they arrived, they found a car that had crashed into a utility pole.

Spokesperson for Shively PD Jordan Brown said the driver, a woman in her early 20s, was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital where she is expected to survive.

Shively police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oldham teacher reassigned over ‘inappropriate communication’
Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser.
Name of 20-year-old killed in shooting near Dixie Highway released
The dog abandoned at Bourbon City Dog Park last month has been adopted.
Dog abandoned at Bardstown dog park has been adopted
State police seized two shipping containers from this farm in Scott County, Indiana Wednesday
Military surplus equipment possibly connected to additional Jamey Noel search warrants
KSP Trooper Zach Napier says Tymetrius Walter was going 115 mph before crash that killed Jake...
Suspect arrested after crash that killed 10-year-old indicted for murder, other charges

Latest News

LMPD investigating after man shot inside Dosker Manor
The LMPD anonymous tip line is (502) 574-LMPD
Man in hospital after shooting near Okolona neighborhood
Man dead after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood
Maria Bell, a chef in Hardin County, has carried on the legacy of former Radcliff City...
Donations needed for free Christmas dinner in honor of former Radcliff councilwoman