CAL brings home second straight KHSAA Class 3A State Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Christian Academy completed a dominant postseason run Saturday with a 41-16 win over Bell County to repeat as KHSAA Class 3A State Football Champions and the fourth state championship in program history.

The Centurions were a force throughout the entire playoff run, starting with a 61-13 win over Marion County at the beginning of November and culminating with Saturday’s win. The 25-point margin of victory was CAL’s smallest in the entire postseason run and the closest win since a 13-6 win over Central on Oct. 13.

CAL outscored its postseason opponents 247-58, with Bell County’s 16 points being the most the defense allowed in the monthlong run. That factors out to an average margin of victory of 37.8 points per game.

The Bobcats opened Saturday’s game looking like an unstoppable force. The opening drive chewed up 13 minutes and lasted 20 plays en route to a touchdown. Bell County got the two-point conversion to go up 8-0 just into the second quarter before the Centurions had ever touched the ball.

It took CAL just over two minutes to answer via a quarterback sneak by Cole Hodge, who would win game MVP. That drive opened with a 41-yard connection from Hodge to Trey Cotton.

Hodge would run it again, this time from eight yards out to put the Centurions up 14-8 before the break.

CAL made it three scores in as many possessions to open the second half in the form of a 31-yard touchdown pass from Hodge to Justin Ruffin to expand the lead.

Bell County answered with a big play of its own with a 36-yard touchdown run after getting the drive extended via a fourth down penalty by CAL.

Hodge got his third rushing touchdown of the afternoon to cap off a quick, minute-long drive that started on the Bobcats’ side of the field thanks to a Connor Hodge kickoff return.

John Cobaugh opened the fourth quarter with an 80-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown and CAL would get another score late with a Hodge to Hodge connection, Cole finding his brother Connor for a five-yard score.

CAL finishes the year 14-1 and have gone 29-1 over its back-to-back title seasons. The Bobcats end as state runners up with a 13-2 record.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.