Donations needed for free Christmas dinner in honor of former Radcliff councilwoman

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County chef is asking for donations to put on an annual free Christmas dinner in honor of a former Radcliff Councilwoman.

Those who knew Tanya Seabrooks say she was constantly involved in the community and was always thinking of ways to help others. She was elected to three terms on Radcliff City Council.

In office, one of her notable accomplishments was starting the free Christmas dinner on Christmas Day. Her mother, Jeannette Stephens, says her goal was to make sure no one had to spend the holiday alone.

“She said I know they will come,” Stephens said. “She said we have a lot of people here that’s single, that can’t go home. We’re in a military environment. Not everyone can get leave or perhaps have funding to travel.”

Tanya passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 3, 2020. As the anniversary of her death approaches, Stephens says her absence never gets easier.

“Ever since she left it’s like I’ve been screaming on the inside every day,” Stephens said. “I miss her so much and so many other people, they have a miss and love for her as well. That brings joy to me and my family.”

Local chef Maria Bell was Tanya’s longtime friend and volunteered during the Christmas dinner. Bell says Tanya’s passing left a void in the community.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Bell said. “She was young, 45 years old. It was a shock.”

When she passed, Christmas was just weeks away, but Bell pulled off a Christmas miracle and Tanya’s Christmas dinner still went on in 2020.

Bell has continued to put on the dinner every year in her memory. Last year, the event served over 600 people.

“There was nothing like that before,” Bell said. “There was a church here, a church there, opening the doors, give 10 meals, give 20 meals, give a box, and that was it. Then with Tanya, this area just changed.”

Tanya’s legacy of selflessness continues to inspire Bell, who has found a new calling.

After her St. Matthews restaurant Chef Maria’s Greek Deli burned down in 2016, she’s since started Be the Change Food Bank in Hardin County.

She set up 16 “blessings boxes” throughout the county where anyone can drop off or pick up food.

You can see the Christmas dinner GoFundme here. Bell is hoping to raise $3,000.

Tanya’s memory is kept alive through the Legacy Foundation, a non-profit based in Radcliff. Stephens has also published a book in her honor called The Game Changer: Guide to your Success.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.