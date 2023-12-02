FORECAST: Mostly dry start to the weekend, rain returns Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Overcast skies and mild temperatures through the weekend

Rain moves in late tonight, lasts through Sunday AM

Active start to the new work week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overcast skies and mild temperatures are on the way for the start of the weekend. A small chance for light rain and patchy drizzle will be possible, especially for areas south of the parkways. Plan for highs in the 50s.

Scattered light rain will move in late tonight and into early Sunday morning. This shower activity and the clouds will keep lows from dropping past the 40s early Saturday morning.

Scattered showers will be around early Sunday, with drier weather prevailing Sunday afternoon despite clouds and 30 MPH wind gusts. Highs will be in the 50s once again on Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies into Sunday night. A spotty light shower or pocket of drizzle will be possible late.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.