FORECAST: Spotty showers overnight, warm and windy Sunday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy fog and mild temperatures tonight as a few showers move in
  • Better chances of rain arrive Monday morning
  • Gusty winds and more rain chances through Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few scattered light showers swing through the region overnight and into early Sunday morning. These showers will be isolated and light, with the majority of our counties remaining mostly dry.

Clouds overhead will keep temperatures in the 40s for lows. A few lingering showers will be possible for Sunday morning. As these exit, winds will pick up as skies clear during the afternoon.

Wind gusts will be as high as 30 MPH with high temperatures in the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for Sunday night. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, especially closer to Monday morning. Lows will bottom out in the 30s.

A batch of scattered showers moves in early in the day on Monday. Temperatures will be on par with our typical highs for early December, warming into the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be picking up, with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

