Frankfort Avenue business supports international vendors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the season of giving, one business on Frankfort Avenue gives back to non-profits while supporting international vendors.

For three decades, Just Creations has been a fair trade store meaning when you buy products there you are supporting marginalized artisans throughout the developing world.

“A fair trade gift at the holidays gives back twice,” said Joan Frisz - Executive Director, Just Creations.

Vendors from Asia, Africa, and the Middle East can earn fair and sustainable employment by working with Fair Trade Stores, like Just Creations. Without them, those vendors would have to find other ways to make money.

“They might be forced to work in a sweatshop where the hours are long, the benefits are few and pay is meager,” Frisz said. “Families may have to instead of sending their kids to school, send their kids to the fields to harvest coffee or cocoa.”

There are only a few fair trade stores in Louisville. Frisz says it’s the circle of giving plus the variety of unique products that keep their customers coming back.

“Our customers appreciate the work that we are doing and are excited about support that to ensure that we can make a difference in other people’s lives around the world,” Frisz said.

Just Creations also supports local nonprofits. In the next couple of weeks, about ten different organizations will be able to receive a portion of the proceeds during group shopping week.

Here’s a schedule of those organizations and the week you can support them:

Week of November 26 through December 2: Catholic Enrichment Center, Louisville Youth Philanthropy Council, Mercy Academy St. Joseph or Arimathea Society, Wellspring, and YouthBuild Louisville

Week of December 4 through the 9: Africa Student Fund, Hearts in Motion, Kentucky Interfaith Power & Light, Peterson-Dumesnil House Foundation, Survivors of Torture Services, and Family Health Centers America

Week of December 10 through 16: Assumption High School Environmental Concern Committee, Clean4ChangeKY, Kentucky Refugee Ministries and St. Lawrence Youth Ministry.

