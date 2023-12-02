Group gets a do-over after city recording malfunctioned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a win for a group of residents who wanted a do-over after the recording of a city hearing malfunctioned, according to the city.

On Wednesday the group of Louisville residents held a press conference asking for the previous hearing, held November 16th in the planning commission to be held again.

The hearing revolved around a proposed controversial affordable housing development off Cane Run Road.

The group claimed the developer, LDG did a “bait and switch” getting building approvals for town homes before switching the plans to an apartment complex instead.

The group stated several people showed up to protest the development in November. However, there is no video record of what said.

The city claims there is no recording of the meeting because of a Webex technical issue and that it was not intentional.

During a Thursday hearing, council members sided with the residents who protested and voted in favor of the emergency legislation to have the hearing again.

The date, time and details of the hearing have not yet been announced.

