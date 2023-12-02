Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD investigating after man shot inside Dosker Manor

(WAVE 3 News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot inside Dosker Manor early Saturday morning.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers were called to the 400 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard at Dosker Manor just after midnight. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside an apartment.

Ellis said officers applied tourniquets to the man until EMS could arrive and take him to UofL Hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation. There are no suspects.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

