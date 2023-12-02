Louisville Bats have breakfast with Santa

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kris Kringle took some time away from the North Pole to visit Louisville Slugger Field.

The Louisville Bats held their third annual Breakfast with Santa. Kids got to tell Father Christmas what they wanted for Christmas, make ornaments and decorate holiday cookies.

The Bats were also helping out people in need, encouraging people to bring gifts to benefit Toys for Tots.

People who brought gifts got a free ticket to a Bats game.

