Louisville sweeps its way to ninth Sweet 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Make it nine Sweet 16 appearances for the UofL volleyball team after a 3-0 sweep of Western Michigan in the second round Friday night.

The Cards had to withstand three rallies from the Broncos, including a four-point run that put WMU up 22-20 in the first set before going on a rally themselves to claim the first set 26-24.

That would be the closest the Broncos would come to taking a set off of UofL, who won the next two 25-18 and 25-22 to take the match and advance to the Sweet 16.

“Western Michigan is a very good team who only lost two matches this year. Their setter [Logan Case] and libero [Andelyn Simkins] could probably play anywhere in the country,” UofL head coach Dani Busboom Kelly said. “They were so impressive, and we’re not taking this for granted. We know how hard it is to make the Sweet 16 and we were saying it in the locker room – there was a time not that many years ago that we were crying because we were so excited to finally make it back to the Sweet 16, so it’s a huge deal. We’re really proud and we beat a fantastic team tonight.”

It’s the ninth appearance the Cards have made in the Sweet 16 and it reminded Busboom Kelly shared with senior Aiko Jones in 2019, when Jones was a freshman.

“We were reflecting back on when we beat Western Kentucky to go to the Sweet 16 in 2019, and Aiko [Jones] was in tears. She couldn’t believe we made it and now, it’s an expectation,” Busboom Kelly said. “So that’s a whole different ballgame. It’s special to think about all the work that’s gone into it, and the manpower behind the program, not just the players and coaches involved. It’s pretty incredible to be sitting here and feeling like ‘Well, we made another Sweet 16 and you guys are expecting that.’ It’s pretty special.”

Busboom Kelly said the focus Friday was on bringing a more balanced attack and it reflected in the stats. Charitie Luper led the team with 11 kills, followed closely by Cara Creese and Anna DeBeer who each had nine kills and Reese Robins’ eight. Busboom Kelly did add that it was nice to see DeBeer bounce back after struggling in the first round.

“Anna’s a rock – she steadies our team and when she’s not attacking well, she’s doing things that aren’t on the stat line at an extremely high level,” she said. “It was great to see her finish up this season, we’ve got to assume that this will be our last game at home, so it’s really awesome for her to go out this year and know that she left her mark.”

Busboom Kelly was also impressed with the play of Robins, a freshman.

“I think I’ve coached freshmen that are clutch. Elena Scott was a starter her freshman year, [Anna] DeBeer was in and out of the lineup her freshman year making plays like that, but I don’t think I’ve coached a personality like Reese before,” she said. “Just somebody that is just a joy to be around and brings that to the floor. Like I said last night, you need that spark – it just makes the game fun, and the team feeds off that. We’re hoping she has a very long, successful career here and this is just the beginning.”

Up next for the Cards will be the winner of Saturday’s Creighton-Minnesota matchup. The Blue Jays are the three-seed in the bracket and the Golden Gophers are fresh off a straight-set sweep of six-seed Utah State in the first round. But looking ahead at a potential Elite Eight matchup is top seed Pitt, an ACC foe, who takes on USC in the second round.

If Pitt loses, the regional match is at the Yum! Center, so the Cards will be rooting for the Trojans.

“Normally, we’d be rooting for our own conference, but obviously if Pitt loses, the regional comes here so that’s huge motivation,” she said. “But I do want to see Pitt win. In the back of my head, I would love to play them again and I want the ACC to continue to grow and be considered the best conference in college volleyball, and it’s on its way. In that regard, we need and want to root for Pitt, but it would be really fun to bring a regional back here.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.