Make Ends Meet: Holiday shopping another way to save

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Not everyone is going to feel jolly this holiday season because for many this time of year brings financial strain and stress. So, what can you do to take the bah-humbug out of what should be a wonderful time with family and friends?

There are ways to save without a lot of work or worry but you do have to take the first step. Before we get into a holiday buying frenzy stop for a second and think what can I really spend and why am I buying this gift in the first place?

Lifestyle journalist Trae Bodge has specialized in smart shopping, personal finance, and retail for more than a decade. She has been closely following the holiday sales and shopping trends.

“According to a Bread Financial poll, consumers are expected to spend more this year than they did last year,” explained Bodge.

Some are spending more simply because the gift of inflation reduces the purchasing power of the shopper. In other words, your dollar just will not buy as much so you must spend more.

“Seventy-six percent of people according to Bread Financial are going to look for ways to save actively whether it be retail sales or coupons,” explained Bodge.

Bodge says if you really want to be a savvy deal seeker in today’s high-tech world, browser extensions will help you find the best deal with ease.

”They make your browser smarter,” explained Bodge. “It’s finding coupons for you without you having to do the work.”

The browser extension automatically scans for the best deals as you shop online once you install it.

”It takes a couple of seconds to install on your computer and as you shop it will serve up coupons,” explained Bodge.

Bodge just discovered Give Freely, a browser extension which allows you to save and give.

”A donation is made to your charity at no additional cost to you,” exclaimed Bodge. “So, you can save money and also give to charity at the same time which is encouraging because charitable giving is at a three-decade low.”

Other browser extensions you may have heard of Honey, Rakuten, Mulberry, and Ibotta, some of which offer cash back on purchases from certain retailers.

”They help you find ways to save on everything that you’re buying online simply by looking for those coupons in the background,” shared Bodge.

Before the buying begins online or at your favorite retailer Bodge suggests you do your homework first when it comes to buying for family and friends.

”Make a list of the recipients, gift ideas for each, a budget for each,” stressed Bodge. ”Always take a moment to look for ways to save.”

If you are already deep in credit card debt Bodge suggests putting the cards away. Adding to that debt will only add more stress.

“If you’re struggling with credit card debt right now buy as much as you can with your debit card or with cash so you’re not piling on additional debt that you’ll drag into 2024,” stressed Bodge.

If plastic is not your only problem and the financial stress is a bit more serious than you may want to think the spirit of giving gifts all together.

”You don’t have to get caught in these spending traps just because right, just because it’s what you’re doing every year,” exclaimed Bodge. “Do what you can do and not what other people are doing.”

To download a browser extension on your laptop

Open your favorite internet browser like Goggle chrome or Microsoft edge.

In the left column, click Extensions.

Browse or search for what you would like to add.

When you find an extension, you would like to add, click Add.

To download a browser on your phone, go to the app store.

