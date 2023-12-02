Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man dead after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

(WAVE News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro police.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers were called to the 1600 block of Moore Court around 2:30 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot.

Ellis said the man died before EMS could take him to the hospital.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser.
Name of 20-year-old killed in shooting near Dixie Highway released
Oldham teacher reassigned over ‘inappropriate communication’
The dog abandoned at Bourbon City Dog Park last month has been adopted.
Dog abandoned at Bardstown dog park has been adopted
State police seized two shipping containers from this farm in Scott County, Indiana Wednesday
Military surplus equipment possibly connected to additional Jamey Noel search warrants
KSP Trooper Zach Napier says Tymetrius Walter was going 115 mph before crash that killed Jake...
Suspect arrested after crash that killed 10-year-old indicted for murder, other charges

Latest News

Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Director Kendrick Haskins...
Inside the Cards 2022-2023
Maria Bell, a chef in Hardin County, has carried on the legacy of former Radcliff City...
Donations needed for free Christmas dinner in honor of former Radcliff councilwoman
UofL head coach Dani Busboom Kelly.
Louisville sweeps its way to ninth Sweet 16
Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of Earl Avenue shortly before 8...
Two hospitalized following shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood