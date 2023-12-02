Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting near Okolona neighborhood

The LMPD anonymous tip line is (502) 574-LMPD
The LMPD anonymous tip line is (502) 574-LMPD
By Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting just outside the Okolona neighborhood late Friday night.

Louisville Metro police said around 11:30 p.m. officers were called to the parking lot of a business in the 9200 block of Preston Highway where they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to UofL Hospital where he is expected to survive.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers received information about a possible car involved in the shooting while they were at the scene. Officers saw and stopped that car, taking two people in for questioning.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating.

