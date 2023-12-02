Man in hospital after stabbing in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of Beecher Street around 3:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. Officers gave the man first aid until EMS made it to the scene.

The man was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive, Ellis said.

LMPD’s Domestic Violence Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.