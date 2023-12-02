Name released of 23-year-old killed in Algonquin neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro police.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers were called to the 1600 block of Moore Court around 2:30 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot.

Ellis said Damion Taylor died before EMS could take him to the hospital.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.