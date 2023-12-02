Norton Health encourages screenings for HIV

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was World AIDS Day, a time to raise awareness for and to destigmatize a disease that still disproportionately affects racial and ethnic minorities as well as those who are gay or bisexual.

For those who may be at an ongoing risk for HIV, the CDC recommends screening at least annually and that’s a mindset shared by Norton Health. They took time Friday to encourage everyone to “know your status” by being screened for HIV.

There are different options for HIV testing and a number of places to get a test. Norton says several of their locations offer rapid HIV tests and have extended evening and weekend hours.

Along with testing comes education and medical therapy available for patients receiving treatment for HIV.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.