Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Norton Health encourages screenings for HIV

(Pexels)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was World AIDS Day, a time to raise awareness for and to destigmatize a disease that still disproportionately affects racial and ethnic minorities as well as those who are gay or bisexual.

For those who may be at an ongoing risk for HIV, the CDC recommends screening at least annually and that’s a mindset shared by Norton Health. They took time Friday to encourage everyone to “know your status” by being screened for HIV.

There are different options for HIV testing and a number of places to get a test. Norton says several of their locations offer rapid HIV tests and have extended evening and weekend hours.

Along with testing comes education and medical therapy available for patients receiving treatment for HIV.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police seized two shipping containers from this farm in Scott County, Indiana Wednesday
Military surplus equipment possibly connected to additional Jamey Noel search warrants
Russell Griffin was arrested Tuesday for an illegal transaction with Mason Johnson involving a...
Second arrest made in connection to former Nelson County corrections officer accused of murder, kidnapping plot
GE Appliance Park
LMPD says reports of active shooter at GE Appliance Park building were false
Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser.
Name of 20-year-old killed in shooting near Dixie Highway released
Tracy Davenport (Clark County Jail)
New arrest warrant issued for Tracy Davenport in Clark Co., tied to drug arrest in New Jersey

Latest News

Varicella (chickenpox) vaccine.
JCPS vaccinating students after chickenpox outbreak at elementary school
The 'topping out' ceremony of the new VA Hospital in Louisville, which includes the placing of...
New Louisville VA Hospital places final steel beam, still years from completion
Wednesday, a UofL researcher was awarded a grant to better understand and address the effects...
UofL awarded $11.5 million to further research on eating disorders
Wound healing care comes to South Louisville