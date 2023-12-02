Trinity pulls away from Bryan Station for 6A State Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Trinity football team has won its 28th KHSAA State Championship with a 41-20 win over Bryan Station Saturday evening.

Bryan Station had a 14-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, but it was all Shamrocks after that.

Kalen Washington had two rushing touchdowns to put the Defenders up in the first quarter. Trinity got its first touchdown in the form of a one-yard run by Clint Sansbury with 8:51 left in the first half.

The Shamrocks got a shot field after a botched punt, but could only get a field goal out of it to cut the lead to one point.

After Dane Morrow intercepted Bryan Station’s Trenton Cutwright to set up Trinity’s go-ahead drive in the second quarter.

Zane Johnson found Jeremiah Lynn for a 42-yard connection and that set up Sansbury’s second one-yard touchdown run to put the Shamrocks up 20-14 as the rain started to fall at Kroger Field and the teams broke for the half.

After that, it was all Trinity.

Johnson found Luke Sasser for an 18-yard score and Sansbury’s third score of the day put Trinity up 20.

Jamaurion Berry broke an 11-yard touchdown run to put Trinity up 41-14 before Washington got his third touchdown of the day for Bryan Station to bring the score to its final.

Trinity ends the season the same way it began, with a double-digit win over Bryan Station. After opening the season with a 36-3 win over the Defenders, the Shamrocks dropped three of their next four before winning out, finishing with a 12-3 record. The Defenders dropped their first two games of the season but went on a five game winning streak in the middle of the season and were riding a six-game streak into Saturday’s state title game. They end the season 11-4.

