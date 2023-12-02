Two hospitalized following shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two victims, a woman and a teenage girl, were wounded in a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night.

LMPD officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of Earl Avenue just before 8 p.m. and found a woman who had been shot. While administering first aid to her, they learned of a second victim, a teenage girl who was shot in the arm, according to a LMPD spokesperson.

Both victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital by EMS and are expected to survive their injuries.

Detectives are working to determine the relationship, if any, between the two victims and there are no known suspects at this time.

If anyone has information on this case, thy can call the anonymous tip line (502) 574-5673 or utilize the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.