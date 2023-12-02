Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Two hospitalized following shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of Earl Avenue shortly before 8...
Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of Earl Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two victims, a woman and a teenage girl, were wounded in a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night.

LMPD officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of Earl Avenue just before 8 p.m. and found a woman who had been shot. While administering first aid to her, they learned of a second victim, a teenage girl who was shot in the arm, according to a LMPD spokesperson.

Both victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital by EMS and are expected to survive their injuries.

Detectives are working to determine the relationship, if any, between the two victims and there are no known suspects at this time.

If anyone has information on this case, thy can call the anonymous tip line (502) 574-5673 or utilize the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police seized two shipping containers from this farm in Scott County, Indiana Wednesday
Military surplus equipment possibly connected to additional Jamey Noel search warrants
Russell Griffin was arrested Tuesday for an illegal transaction with Mason Johnson involving a...
Second arrest made in connection to former Nelson County corrections officer accused of murder, kidnapping plot
GE Appliance Park
LMPD says reports of active shooter at GE Appliance Park building were false
Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser.
Name of 20-year-old killed in shooting near Dixie Highway released
Tracy Davenport (Clark County Jail)
New arrest warrant issued for Tracy Davenport in Clark Co., tied to drug arrest in New Jersey

Latest News

Holiday shopping another way to save Make ends meet
It was a win for a group of residents who wanted a do-over after the recording of a city...
Group gets a do-over after city recording malfunctioned
Man in hospital after stabbing in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
Potholes in the southbound lanes of the Gene Snyder near Middletown are wreaking havoc for...
Potholes on the Gene Snyder are wreaking havoc for drivers