Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

43rd annual Light Up Louisville takes place downtown

For the families who make Light Up Louisville part of their yearly holiday tradition, it’s all...
For the families who make Light Up Louisville part of their yearly holiday tradition, it’s all about making Christmas fun for the kids.(WAVE)
By Noelle Friel
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light Up Louisville was back in full force this year.

The event took place a week later than normal this year. The Mayor’s Office said the city made the change to allow Metro employees to enjoy Thanksgiving with their families.

There was a holiday market, live music, and activities for kids throughout the evening. As always, the night finished with the Lots of Lights Parade and a visit from Santa for the tree lighting ceremony and fireworks.

For the families who make Light Up Louisville part of their yearly holiday tradition, it’s all about making Christmas fun for the kids.

“That’s what it’s about,” said attendee Rock Wright. “You got toys, games, good food, good people, and we love it. We love the parade.”

Attendees said the annual celebration is a time where the entire city can come together and spend time with loved ones.

“Joy, holiday spirit. Spending time with your family,” said the Jimenez family, who attended the parade together. “It just brings you closer.”

“It’s our tradition. We love it every year,” Wright said. “It’s always such a good time, safe, every kid smiling. We wouldn’t trade it for the world and it’s a must do when you’re in Louisville.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oldham teacher reassigned over ‘inappropriate communication’
Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser.
Name of 20-year-old killed in shooting near Dixie Highway released
The dog abandoned at Bourbon City Dog Park last month has been adopted.
Dog abandoned at Bardstown dog park has been adopted
State police seized two shipping containers from this farm in Scott County, Indiana Wednesday
Military surplus equipment possibly connected to additional Jamey Noel search warrants
KSP Trooper Zach Napier says Tymetrius Walter was going 115 mph before crash that killed Jake...
Suspect arrested after crash that killed 10-year-old indicted for murder, other charges

Latest News

Around 7 p.m. in he 2400 block of Elliott Avenue, just east of Elliott Park, officers found a...
Man dead after Russell neighborhood shooting
Parts of the Germantown, Schnitzelburg and Paristown neighborhoods are a little bit greener....
Trees planted in Louisville neighborhoods
(Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)
Smoketown Community Land Trust officially launched
The Louisville Bats held their third annual Breakfast with Santa.
Louisville Bats have breakfast with Santa