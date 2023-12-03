43rd annual Light Up Louisville takes place downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light Up Louisville was back in full force this year.

The event took place a week later than normal this year. The Mayor’s Office said the city made the change to allow Metro employees to enjoy Thanksgiving with their families.

There was a holiday market, live music, and activities for kids throughout the evening. As always, the night finished with the Lots of Lights Parade and a visit from Santa for the tree lighting ceremony and fireworks.

For the families who make Light Up Louisville part of their yearly holiday tradition, it’s all about making Christmas fun for the kids.

“That’s what it’s about,” said attendee Rock Wright. “You got toys, games, good food, good people, and we love it. We love the parade.”

Attendees said the annual celebration is a time where the entire city can come together and spend time with loved ones.

“Joy, holiday spirit. Spending time with your family,” said the Jimenez family, who attended the parade together. “It just brings you closer.”

“It’s our tradition. We love it every year,” Wright said. “It’s always such a good time, safe, every kid smiling. We wouldn’t trade it for the world and it’s a must do when you’re in Louisville.”

