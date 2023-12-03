Contact Troubleshooters
Athletes compete in Special Olympics Kentucky State Bowling Tournament

More than 600 athletes competed at King Pin lanes in Jeffersontown and Ten Pin Strike and Spare in Saint Matthew's.
More than 600 athletes competed at King Pin lanes in Jeffersontown and Ten Pin Strike and Spare in Saint Matthew's.
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville lanes were packed for the Special Olympics Kentucky State Bowling Tournament on Sunday.

More than 600 athletes competed at King Pin Lanes in Jeffersontown and Ten Pin Strike and Spare in Saint Matthew’s.

Sunday was the doubles competition where special athletes played alongside a partner without a disability.

“It was nice to see all the young adults make it here and just seeing them have fun, have a great time and just seeing them smile,” Matthew Moffett of Fayette County Special Olympics said. “That’s just the best part about it is just seeing how happy they get.”

The State Bowling Tournament is the largest individual event on Special Olympics Kentucky’s calendar.

