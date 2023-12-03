Contact Troubleshooters
Cleveland Clinic doctor talks about holiday decorating hazards

Holiday decorations
Holiday decorations(kauz)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With December finally here, people are decking out their houses for the holidays.

But getting that perfect look for the season sometimes comes with a chance of injury.

“When you’re putting up holiday decorations, it often involves being on a ladder. You need to be careful when you do that and do it the right way,” said Dr. Thomas Waters, an emergency medicine physician for Cleveland Clinic.

Waters said falls cause many of the decorating-related injuries they see in the ER.

Falling isn’t the only problem though. Check string lights and extension cords for frayed or exposed wires when taking them out of storage and don’t plug too much into one outlet.

When in doubt, let a professional handle it.

“Climbing on the roof is really not a good idea,” Waters said. “It’s cold. It might be icy. It’s windy. I always recommended using a professional to install any roof decorations.”

Besides decorating, Waters said moderation is key and cautions people against overindulging in alcohol or unhealthy food during this time of year.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

