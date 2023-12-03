Community Connections Group hosting a free 9-week financial literacy program for teens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some Louisville parents are excited for the chance to see their sons learn about financial literacy, free of charge.

Community Connection Group is offering a nine-week program teaching teenage boys in the west end how to manage their funds and properly prepare for their future and the community’s response has been overwhelming.

A small room at the headquarters of Community Connection Group in Portland was filled with several teenage boys, their parents and several partners Saturday as they introduced a program they believe will change lives

”If you look at poverty and crime rate, there’s a strong correlation. Instead of just wiping up the puddle, it’s time to turn off the faucet,” CCG Board Member Dr. Steven Patton said. “And the best way to start doing that is through financial literacy.”

Community Connections Group started an 18-week program teaching financial literacy for about 30 boys aged 13-17, but it picked up so much steam they’re expediting it to nine weeks to accept more people.

“It’s up to groups like Community Connections and other groups to say listen, we don’t want you to be a part of this gang over here, we don’t want you to be a part of this gang organization over here,” CCG President James Linton said. “We will take you in if you’re willing to change your life and do what’s necessary for you to be successful.”

Both the teens and their parents had to sign a contract outlining class and behavioral expectations.

A decision that was a no brainer for teens like William Rice who say they not only want to see changes like this in the community, they want to be the change.

”I want to be able to learn enough to be able to be able to be better off on my own because I have goals within the next two years before I graduate to fulfill them,” Rice explained. “So I feel like if I learn the stuff from this course I’ll be better off.”

During the nine-week program the boys will learn about banking, college prep and savings, how to manage money, taxes and how to make your money make money, reading comprehension, understanding what a career is and income and benefits.

These are all ideals the several volunteering experts believe will be beneficial.

”There’s going to be a lightbulb that goes off for a lot of these young men when they start to understand how it all works,” shared volunteer financial expert Kevin Hissong. “And to be able to be kind of the push behind that is the enjoyment that myself and I think the other volunteers will get out of this.”

And for the parents, they’re hoping this is the beginning of a trend that they feel should be everywhere.

”I would love to see more programs like this. It’s actually something that I want to join, I want to participate in and I want to volunteer for,” Corinne Rice said.

Community Connection Group says they hope to expand this program and have even more classes. So for those that want to get involved you can email James Linton at jlinton@communityconnectionsgrp.org.

The group is also doing more in the community and will be hosting a blood drive at the Yearlings Club on Dec. 12 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

They also will be having a grand opening for their building on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m.

