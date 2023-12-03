FORECAST: Rain Likely Monday Morning

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain chances Monday AM with 0.10″-0.15″

Warming temperatures past midweek

Weekend storm system to watch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly cloudy this evening with clouds increase once again overnight. Lows will fall into the 30s.

Rain likely during the morning hours with a decreasing rain threat by midday. Skies stay mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

Mostly cloudy skies expected with some breaks in the cloud cover overnight. Chilly temperatures in the low to mid 30s. A slight shower chance with highs near 50.

We’ll notice warming temperatures by late week with highs back near or above 60 degrees.

A weather maker will roll across the country with chance for showers and thunderstorms here at home by next weekend. Some of these could be strong, but the best chance for that with severe looks more likely south of our region.

