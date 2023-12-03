Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Rain Likely Monday Morning

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain chances Monday AM with 0.10″-0.15″
  • Warming temperatures past midweek
  • Weekend storm system to watch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly cloudy this evening with clouds increase once again overnight. Lows will fall into the 30s.

Rain likely during the morning hours with a decreasing rain threat by midday. Skies stay mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

Mostly cloudy skies expected with some breaks in the cloud cover overnight. Chilly temperatures in the low to mid 30s. A slight shower chance with highs near 50.

We’ll notice warming temperatures by late week with highs back near or above 60 degrees.

A weather maker will roll across the country with chance for showers and thunderstorms here at home by next weekend. Some of these could be strong, but the best chance for that with severe looks more likely south of our region.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE Weather 9 a.m.- Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023

Most Read

The dog abandoned at Bourbon City Dog Park last month has been adopted.
Dog abandoned at Bardstown dog park has been adopted
1 dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Shively
Oldham teacher reassigned over ‘inappropriate communication’
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Trinity pulls away from Bryan Station for 6A State Championship

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE Weather 9 a.m.- Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! 12/1
Warning signs of hypothermia include uncontrollable shivering, drowsiness, slurred speech,...
Behind the Forecast: How hypothermia can harm... even in mild weather
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/30