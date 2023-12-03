FORECAST: Windy, cool and overcast end to the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Peak wind gusts will reach speeds of up to 30 MPH

Rain will likely impact the Monday morning commute

Much colder and drier by midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The small chance of patchy drizzle exists for a few spots through midday and into the early afternoon. One of the bigger impacts today will be the wind, with gusts up to 30 MPH. Temperatures will be cool, with highs in the 50s.

A small window of clearing will take place overnight before more clouds stream in. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, but not until an hour or two before sunrise Monday morning. Lows will bottom out in the 30s.

A batch of scattered showers moves in early in the day on Monday. Temperatures will be on par with our typical highs for early December, warming into the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be picking up, with gusts as high as 25 MPH. Cloudy skies stay with us for Monday night, but they won’t keep temperatures from turning cold. Tuesday morning’s lows will fall into the low and mid 30s.

