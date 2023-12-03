Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Windy, cool and overcast end to the weekend

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Peak wind gusts will reach speeds of up to 30 MPH
  • Rain will likely impact the Monday morning commute
  • Much colder and drier by midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The small chance of patchy drizzle exists for a few spots through midday and into the early afternoon. One of the bigger impacts today will be the wind, with gusts up to 30 MPH. Temperatures will be cool, with highs in the 50s.

A small window of clearing will take place overnight before more clouds stream in. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, but not until an hour or two before sunrise Monday morning. Lows will bottom out in the 30s.

A batch of scattered showers moves in early in the day on Monday. Temperatures will be on par with our typical highs for early December, warming into the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be picking up, with gusts as high as 25 MPH. Cloudy skies stay with us for Monday night, but they won’t keep temperatures from turning cold. Tuesday morning’s lows will fall into the low and mid 30s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE Weather 9 a.m.- Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023

Most Read

The dog abandoned at Bourbon City Dog Park last month has been adopted.
Dog abandoned at Bardstown dog park has been adopted
1 dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Shively
Oldham teacher reassigned over ‘inappropriate communication’
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Trinity pulls away from Bryan Station for 6A State Championship

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE Weather 9 a.m.- Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! 12/1
Warning signs of hypothermia include uncontrollable shivering, drowsiness, slurred speech,...
Behind the Forecast: How hypothermia can harm... even in mild weather
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/30