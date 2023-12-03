Contact Troubleshooters
Kosair for Kids spread holiday cheer with annual Christmas party

More than 300 children felt the spirit of the holidays at the Kosair for Kids Christmas Party.
By WAVE Staff and Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 300 children felt the spirit of the holidays at the Kosair for Kids Christmas Party.

Sunday, the organization hosted its annual Christmas party with dancing, games and, of course, Santa.

Many of those who attended benefit from the Kosair for Kids financial assistance program which helps families pay for medical care, equipment and therapies their kids may need.

Organizers say it’s a chance for Kosair families to feel the spirit of the holidays.

“We love coming to the Kosair Christmas Party because it’s fun seeing all the kids and the excitement,” Megan McGrath, the mother of a Kosair kid said. “We love to dance and see Santa and all the other activities.”

Kids also enjoyed a surprise guest who is also spreading the magic of the holidays a world-renowned magician and Louisville-native Lance Burton performed at the party.

