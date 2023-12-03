LFD investigating after warehouse fire in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department is investigating after a fire broke out at a warehouse in the California neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

LFD spokesperson Donovan Sims said crews were called to the 800 block of South 15th Street around 2:10 p.m. 100% defensive operations were used, taking 35 firefighters around an hour to control the fire.

Fire prevention lists the building as a known dangerous location with LFD responding to multiple fires at the warehouse before.

Sims said the scene is still active and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

