Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LFD investigating after warehouse fire in California neighborhood

LFD responding to a fire in the 800 block of South 15th Street.
LFD responding to a fire in the 800 block of South 15th Street.(WAVE)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department is investigating after a fire broke out at a warehouse in the California neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

LFD spokesperson Donovan Sims said crews were called to the 800 block of South 15th Street around 2:10 p.m. 100% defensive operations were used, taking 35 firefighters around an hour to control the fire.

Fire prevention lists the building as a known dangerous location with LFD responding to multiple fires at the warehouse before.

Sims said the scene is still active and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dog abandoned at Bourbon City Dog Park last month has been adopted.
Dog abandoned at Bardstown dog park has been adopted
1 dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Shively
Oldham teacher reassigned over ‘inappropriate communication’
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Trinity pulls away from Bryan Station for 6A State Championship

Latest News

Eylia Love had 10 points and 10 rebounds in Louisville's win over North Carolina A&T.
Louisville women’s basketball dominate North Carolina A&T
Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood
The Louisville Cardinals fell 16-6 in Saturday's ACC Championship.
Louisville’s offense sputters in ACC Championship loss
Dozens of young men and their families gather at Community Connections Group to be a part of a...
Community Connections Group hosting a free 9-week financial literacy program for teens