Louisville set to face USC in Holiday Bowl, UK gets Clemson in Gator Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It took a while on Saturday, but the Louisville football team knows where it’ll be bowling this winter.

The Cards draw USC in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27 in San Diego, Calif.

The Cards entered the day with a chance to play in the Orange Bowl in Miami, but unbeaten ACC Champions Florida State not cracking the College Football Playoff moved the Seminoles to that bowl to face off against SEC runner-up Georgia.

That won’t be the only ACC-SEC bowl matchup in Florida however, as Kentucky will make the trip to Jacksonville to face off against Clemson in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 29.

Western Kentucky will take on Old Dominion in the Famous Toastery Bowl, which will take place in Charlotte on Dec. 16.

