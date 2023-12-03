Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville set to face USC in Holiday Bowl, UK gets Clemson in Gator Bowl

UofL will head to San Diego to take on USC in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 29.
UofL will head to San Diego to take on USC in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 29.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It took a while on Saturday, but the Louisville football team knows where it’ll be bowling this winter.

The Cards draw USC in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27 in San Diego, Calif.

The Cards entered the day with a chance to play in the Orange Bowl in Miami, but unbeaten ACC Champions Florida State not cracking the College Football Playoff moved the Seminoles to that bowl to face off against SEC runner-up Georgia.

That won’t be the only ACC-SEC bowl matchup in Florida however, as Kentucky will make the trip to Jacksonville to face off against Clemson in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 29.

Western Kentucky will take on Old Dominion in the Famous Toastery Bowl, which will take place in Charlotte on Dec. 16.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dog abandoned at Bourbon City Dog Park last month has been adopted.
Dog abandoned at Bardstown dog park has been adopted
1 dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Shively
Oldham teacher reassigned over ‘inappropriate communication’
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Trinity pulls away from Bryan Station for 6A State Championship

Latest News

Eylia Love had 10 points and 10 rebounds in Louisville's win over North Carolina A&T.
Louisville women’s basketball dominate North Carolina A&T
The Cardinal Bird on the field at Bank of America Stadium for the ACC Championship game.
Louisville vs Florida State ACC Championship
The Louisville Cardinals fell 16-6 in Saturday's ACC Championship.
Louisville’s offense sputters in ACC Championship loss
Trinity pulls away from Bryan Station for 6A State Championship